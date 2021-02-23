Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after buying an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $741.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $778.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

