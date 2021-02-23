Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,237. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

