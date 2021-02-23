Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 590,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

