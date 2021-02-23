Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

