Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.26

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.26 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.69). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 1,076,319 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Investec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05.

Investec Group Company Profile (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.