Investors Buy High Volume of Ebix Call Options (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,737 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 456 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ebix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36.

Get Ebix alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ebix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ebix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.