Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NYSE:CSR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 1,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,900. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $926.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

