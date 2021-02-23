ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of ION Geophysical worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

IO opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.12. ION Geophysical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO).

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.