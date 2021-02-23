IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after buying an additional 109,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,524. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.