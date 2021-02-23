Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.20. Approximately 1,495,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,014,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Specifically, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,141,852. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.