Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IRM opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

