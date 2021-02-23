iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,723,160 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.