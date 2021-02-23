iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.