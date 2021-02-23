iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,848. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

