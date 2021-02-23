iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.77

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 123668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 83,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.