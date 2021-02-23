iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 569,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.