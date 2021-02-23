iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

