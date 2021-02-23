Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Up 7.5%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 77,266,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,051,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0261 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 445,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 204,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,360,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,269 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,203,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 931,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

