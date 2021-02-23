Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

