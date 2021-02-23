ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in ITT by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 377,215 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 2,284.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ITT opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.