Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Dollar General by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

NYSE:DG opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

