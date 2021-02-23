Janis G. Pamiljans Sells 801 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOC stock opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $365.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

