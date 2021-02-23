Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.38 ($72.22).

Shares of BN stock opened at €57.42 ($67.55) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.08. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

