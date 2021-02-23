Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €8.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.58 ($11.27).

ENI opened at €9.35 ($11.00) on Friday. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €12.31 ($14.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

