Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $90.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.