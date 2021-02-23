Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after buying an additional 661,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,771 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,506,000 after purchasing an additional 362,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after purchasing an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

