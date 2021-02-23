Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CommScope in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COMM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

