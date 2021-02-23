Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,936. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

