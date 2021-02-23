Jennison Associates LLC Sells 40,553 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,553 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 158.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE TPH opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

