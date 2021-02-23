Jennison Associates LLC Sells 475 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

