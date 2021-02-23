Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,767 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 177,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

