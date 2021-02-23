Jennison Associates LLC Takes Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

