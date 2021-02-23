Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 640,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after buying an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

