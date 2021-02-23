JMP Securities Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.94.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

