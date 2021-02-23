John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT stock traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.98. 11,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,737. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,657 shares of company stock valued at $810,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

