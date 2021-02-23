Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,968.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,839. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

