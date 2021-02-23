JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after buying an additional 457,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JOYY by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in JOYY by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $122.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

