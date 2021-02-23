JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 400 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404.67 ($5.29).

HSBA opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.59) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30). The company has a market cap of £87.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.44.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

