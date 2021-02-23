JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Announces GBX 0.52 Dividend

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust stock opened at GBX 142.44 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574.29. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 0.76. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 70.60 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.90 ($2.00).

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.