Juan Pablo Amar Sells 603 Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.15, for a total transaction of C$18,177.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,429 shares in the company, valued at C$856,992.21.

TSE:FTT opened at C$31.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

