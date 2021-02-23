Just Energy Group’s (JE) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 116.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

JE stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 737,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The firm has a market cap of C$221.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$45.54.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

