Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $169.84.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 80.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

