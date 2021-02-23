Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $189.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE KAI remained flat at $$164.00 on Tuesday. 48,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kadant by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kadant by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

