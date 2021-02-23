Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 12.5%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) dropped 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 4,448,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,963,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

