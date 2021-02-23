KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

