KBR (NYSE:KBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. KBR has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

