Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $262.07 or 0.00519632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

