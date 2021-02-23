Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.08, but opened at C$1.19. Kidoz shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 15,360 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Kidoz from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$144.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Kidoz Company Profile (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

