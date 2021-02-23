Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

