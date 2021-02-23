Kin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $109.08 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.13 or 0.00474388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00070646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00081023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058364 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.